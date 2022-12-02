Police release CCTV image of men they want to speak to following Kempston burglary
Officers think they might have vital information
By Clare Turner
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 10:51am
Do you recognise these people?
Police believe they have information about a burglary at the Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Kempston.
The incident took place on Sunday, November 20 between 6-6.30am.
If you have any information about the burglary or know the people in the image report it online or call police on 101 quoting 40/67342/22