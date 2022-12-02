News you can trust since 1845

Police release CCTV image of men they want to speak to following Kempston burglary

Officers think they might have vital information

By Clare Turner
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:51am

Do you recognise these people?

Police believe they have information about a burglary at the Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Kempston.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 20 between 6-6.30am.

Officers would like to speak to these men

Most Popular

If you have any information about the burglary or know the people in the image report it online or call police on 101 quoting 40/67342/22