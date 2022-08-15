Police release CCTV image of men they want to speak to following Bedford 'incident'

But brace yourself, the incident happened in APRIL

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:09 pm

Do you recognise the people pictured?

Officers would like to speak to them in relation to an incident they may have witnessed.

Police aren’t actually saying what the incident is – only that it took place on Thursday, April 7 on the corner of Midland Road and River Street, in Bedford, between 8pm to 3am.

Officers would like to speak to these men

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 40/19813/22 or report it online