Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following violent robbery in Bedford
Officers think he might have vital information
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Do you recognise this man?
Police are looking to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a violent robbery in Cauldwell Street, Bedford at around 4.50pm on Thursday, December 1, in which two men were assaulted.
If you can help us identify him or have any information about the incident, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/69329/22.