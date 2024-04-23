Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following two assaults in Bedford nightclub

Officers think he might have vital information
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:45 BST
These stills from CCTV footage have been released by Bedfordshire Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him as they believe he may have information about two assaults at a Bedford nightclub on March 2.

In a post on social media, officers said: "We appreciate the images are not the best quality, but we hope they may help to jog someone's memory or someone who knows this individual would still recognise them.”

Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 40/11759/24.