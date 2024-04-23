Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following two assaults in Bedford nightclub

These stills from CCTV footage have been released by Bedfordshire Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him as they believe he may have information about two assaults at a Bedford nightclub on March 2.

In a post on social media, officers said: "We appreciate the images are not the best quality, but we hope they may help to jog someone's memory or someone who knows this individual would still recognise them.”

