Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following illegal 'throw over' at Bedford Prison
Officers think he might have vital information
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Do you recognise this man?
Police believe he may have some info about items being thrown over the prison wall close to the Adelaide Square / Bromham Road junction in Bedford.
If you can help identify him or have any information about the incident, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/70593/22.