Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following burglary in Ampthill
Officers think he might have vital information
Do you recognise this man?
Police are looking to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a burglary in Manton Close, Ampthill on Thursday, December 28
In a post on social media, officers said: “We know that the image isn't very clear, but if you have any information about the incident or know the person in the image, please use our online reporting tool or call 101 quoting 40/70147/23.