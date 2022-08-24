Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following Bedford car theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about a series of vehicle offences in Elstow.

On Saturday, August 13, an Audi A3 was taken from Bunyan’s Mead.

It is thought the car key was stolen from the owners’ home before the car was driven away. A nearby Nissan Juke was also interfered with.

Officers would like to speak to this man

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to assist with their inquiries.