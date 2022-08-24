Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following Bedford car theft
Officers think he might have vital information
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:58 am
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about a series of vehicle offences in Elstow.
On Saturday, August 13, an Audi A3 was taken from Bunyan’s Mead.
It is thought the car key was stolen from the owners’ home before the car was driven away. A nearby Nissan Juke was also interfered with.
Most Popular
-
1
Bedford Next to shut permanently in "another blow to town"
-
2
Bedford man charged with murder following incident at Palgrave Road
-
3
Works under way at Bedford's newest train station
-
4
Fire crews and ambulances free man from house in Bedford's Foster Hill Road
-
5
Police release picture of 13-year-old missing from Bedford since yesterday
Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting references 40/47965/2 or 40/46987/22 or report it online