These stills from CCTV footage have been released by Bedfordshire Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him as they believe he may have information about an assault in the town.

The incident happened in Kershope Close at around 11am on May 30.

If you have any info or recognise him, report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference number 40/30193/25.