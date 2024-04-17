Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to following assault in Wixams

This still from CCTV has been released by Bedfordshire Police

Do you recognise this man?

Police are looking to speak to him as they believe he may have information about an ABH involving a pedestrian and an electric scooter on Brookland Avenue, Wixams on March 23.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We appreciate this image is not the best quality, but we hope this may help to jog someone's memory, or someone who knows this individual would still recognise them.”

