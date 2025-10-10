Police release CCTV image as part of Bedford town centre sex assault probe
An investigation has started into a sexual assault in the centre of Bedford at the weekend.
Police were called about the assault which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 4).
The force has released a picture of a man they believe can help their investigation into the incident.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We believe the man had been in Bedford town centre earlier on Friday evening and could have vital information to support our investigation. “If you know who this man is, or believe it may be you, please get in touch by reporting online or call 101 quoting reference 40/57032/25.”