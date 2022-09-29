Police release CCTV image after man commited sex act on train to Bedford

Police investigating incidents where a man committed a lewd sex act on a train twice in two days have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 9.15pm on August 30 a man followed a woman on a train to Bedford from West Hampstead and performed a sexual act on himself in front of her.

The day before (August 29), at around 6am, a man committed a lewd sex act in front of a woman on a train from East Croydon to London Bridge.

Police want to speak to this man

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have useful information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any further information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200088600.