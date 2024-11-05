Police recover stolen goods including digger and lawnmower from Kempston Hardwick
Stolen goods including a mini digger, an all-terrain vehicle, a lawnmower and trailers have been recovered by police.
All the items were stolen last week – the mini digger from Houghton Conquest; the Polaris all-terrain vehicle and lawnmower from Ampthill; and two Ifor Williams trailers from Maulden.
Police have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and that the items were all recovered from Kempston Hardwick.
If you have any info, either report it online or call police on 101.