Police have raided yet another cannabis factory in the Bedford area.

Following a police sting in Goldington on Saturday (January 7), officers raided a property in Marston Moretaine on Monday (January 9).

There, they found 150 cannabis plants which were seized along with equipment for destruction.

Monday's drug bust

In a post on social media, officers said: “This was following numerous intelligence submissions from local residents – please take the time to report similar activity in your local area and leave the enforcement to us.”

Last night (Tuesday), we also revealed how police arrested eight people during a major drugs raid at multiple properties in Bedford

