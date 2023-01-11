Police raid cannabis factory in Marston Moretaine following tip-off
Officers seized 150 plants
Police have raided yet another cannabis factory in the Bedford area.
Following a police sting in Goldington on Saturday (January 7), officers raided a property in Marston Moretaine on Monday (January 9).
Advertisement
There, they found 150 cannabis plants which were seized along with equipment for destruction.
In a post on social media, officers said: “This was following numerous intelligence submissions from local residents – please take the time to report similar activity in your local area and leave the enforcement to us.”
Last night (Tuesday), we also revealed how police arrested eight people during a major drugs raid at multiple properties in Bedford
Advertisement
That was part of an investigation targeting suspected ‘enablers’ of organised crime gangs involved in large-scale cannabis cultivation.