Police put the brakes on car meet after 100 vehicles descend on Flitwick

Officers stopped boy racers in their tracks after 100 cars turned up at Flitwick industrial estate in Enterprise Way.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 8 and the street racers then headed to Wixams where they were thwarted again.

But police seemed to see the funny side if their pun-laden post on social media was anything to go by.

They said: “Your Bedford Community Policing Team assisted in disrupting a car meet that occurred last night in Bedfordshire, where we jacked up the appropriate resources to deal with the matter.

The car meet in Flitwick (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

“There was an indication that up to 100 vehicles were gathering on an industrial estate in Flitwick, wheelie causing a nuisance, with spectators fuelling their behaviour. Officers initially attended and steered them away from that location before anything could get started.

“However, they then made their way to Wixams which is another regular meeting point. Community officers were quickly on scene and patrolling to prevent any anti-social behaviour, as well as at the Cambridge Road Industrial Estate, where they had engine-ered to split up, suspected to be in an attempt to stretch resources.

“They obviously got tyred and couldn't handle the exhaust-ing police attention and soon dispersed. They were then followed down the A421 and out of the area.

“Donut think that in future we will not take appropriate action, where necessary, such as the issuing of Section 59 warnings which can result in cars being seized and crushed for further offences, as well as reporting for ay other offences should their driving fall below the standard of a normal and responsible driver and you won’t be given the chance to rev up any excuses.”

We can’t compete with those puns, officers. That would be fuel-ish.