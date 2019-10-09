Police officer made “inappropriate comments” to female colleagues despite their asking him to stop

A police officer who made inappropriate comments to female colleagues on social media has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

PC Damian Ratcliffe, who was a response officer based at the force headquarters in Kempston, contacted six PCs and a member of police staff and continued his behaviour despite them asking him to stop.

The incidents involving the officers occurred between December 2016 and May this year.

He was moved to a back office role at Luton Police Station while his actions were investigated, but then made further comments to a member of police staff in May.

He resigned on the day he was due to be suspended in July. However, despite this a decision made in 2017 means that all gross misconduct cases must continue to their conclusion.

A special case hearing was held by Chief Constable Garry Forsyth at Police HQ in Kempston on Tuesday (October 8) where he was found to have breached professional standards: Authority, Respect And Courtesy, and Discreditable conduct. PC Ratcliffe did not attend the hearing.

He was ruled to have committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he had still been a serving officer.

Mr Forsyth said: “Damian Ratcliffe’s actions were completely unacceptable and have no place in society – let alone within policing.

“We expect our officers and staff to treat each other with the utmost respect – which clearly he failed to do repeatedly.

“We are currently recruiting new officers and I would hope that potential candidates will be reassured that we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to act in this way.”