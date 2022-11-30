A police officer suffered an injury to his knee after tackling a shoplifter to the ground.

While out on patrol earlier today (Wednesday), a member of the public approached two officers about two males who had just run out of Lidl with a large quantity of stock and run into a nearby car park.

The officer said in a post on social media: “We headed to the car park and as we entered, the two males in question were walking out with a bagful of goods each. Both tried legging it… one got away but I was able to keep hold of the other male… after a bit of a rugby tackle to get control of him. Resulting in some ripped trousers and a rather deep graze to my knee.”

Ouch (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

The man was taken back to Lidl, in Lurke Street, with the £157 worth of stock.

The police officer added: “The other male got away… although I know who he is as I stopped him twice yesterday after he attempted to steal from Iceland and… Lidl and was also dealt with by us for another theft from Lidl last week after running out with a basket full of cheese.

"(He) had an equally full bag of stock as his partner in crime, so potentially £300 worth of stock nicked today in this incident alone – and this is happening daily, to fund drug habits.