Police nick two people for theft and drugs possession in Bedford town centre
Two people were nicked in Bedford town centre yesterday (November 6) – one for theft and the other for possession of drugs.
The police's Op Salus team were patrolling hot spots for antisocial behaviour that have caused the community problems.
Officers arrested one male wanted for theft from shop offences. He was caught in the bus station area of town.
They also conducted two stop searches in the Commercial Road area – one of which was positive for drugs – and handcuffed the culprit.
Bedford Community Policing Team added: "We conducted a welfare check of a suspected cuckooed address following information received about the tenant and numerous visitors attending the address.
"We also gathered and submitted further vital intelligence."