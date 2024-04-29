Police nick suspected car thief after a spot of garden hopping around Bedford
and live on Freeview channel 276
In another scene reminiscent of Hot Fuzz, the police did a spot of garden hopping to catch a suspected wrong ‘un.
You may remember back in March when the feds were tracking down a wanted man along the back gardens of Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue.
Well guess what? They were back there again yesterday evening (Sunday) playing hide and seek with a man wanted for a string of what police call “vehicle interference reports” – that’s trying car doors and nicking stuff from motors to you and me.
In a post on social media, officers said yesterday’s chase took them once again around the back gardens of Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue (obviously a popular route if you’re trying to escape the bizzies).
They said: “When he came up for air we were waiting for him. After more garden hopping around Tavistock Place and nearby properties as you can see he lost, and won the special prize of Kempston Hotel for the night. Having been wanted for a string of vehicle interference reports around Bedford where car doors are tried and property ‘borrowed’, he can expect a long interview tomorrow.”