Police nick suspected car thief after a spot of garden hopping around Bedford

In another scene reminiscent of Hot Fuzz, the police did a spot of garden hopping to catch a suspected wrong ‘un.

You may remember back in March when the feds were tracking down a wanted man along the back gardens of Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue.

Well guess what? They were back there again yesterday evening (Sunday) playing hide and seek with a man wanted for a string of what police call “vehicle interference reports” – that’s trying car doors and nicking stuff from motors to you and me.

You're nicked (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

In a post on social media, officers said yesterday’s chase took them once again around the back gardens of Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue (obviously a popular route if you’re trying to escape the bizzies).