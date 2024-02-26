News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Police nick 'one-man crimewave' in Bedford's Homesense

He was arrested today (Monday)
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
The arrest today (Monday) at Homesense (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)The arrest today (Monday) at Homesense (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
A man who police have described as a one-man crimewave had his collar felt today (Monday).

This prolific offender – who was number one on Bedfordshire Police’s most wanted list for thefts from shops – was detained by store security in Homesense store in Rope Walk.

Needless to say, when officers arrived, he was arrested for theft along with some other outstanding offences and warrants.

In a post on social media, one officer said: “A brilliant collaboration between all those involved to get this one-man crimewave off the street and into an en suite courtesy of Kempston custody.”