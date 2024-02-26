The arrest today (Monday) at Homesense (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

A man who police have described as a one-man crimewave had his collar felt today (Monday).

This prolific offender – who was number one on Bedfordshire Police’s most wanted list for thefts from shops – was detained by store security in Homesense store in Rope Walk.

Needless to say, when officers arrived, he was arrested for theft along with some other outstanding offences and warrants.