Police nick 'one-man crimewave' in Bedford's Homesense
A man who police have described as a one-man crimewave had his collar felt today (Monday).
This prolific offender – who was number one on Bedfordshire Police’s most wanted list for thefts from shops – was detained by store security in Homesense store in Rope Walk.
Needless to say, when officers arrived, he was arrested for theft along with some other outstanding offences and warrants.
In a post on social media, one officer said: “A brilliant collaboration between all those involved to get this one-man crimewave off the street and into an en suite courtesy of Kempston custody.”