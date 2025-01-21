Police nick man in breach of bail conditions in Bedford area

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:49 BST
Police take the man into custody. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.Police take the man into custody. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.
Officers collared a man in the Bedford area who was in breach of his bail conditions.

The man was caught by the community policing team on January 16.

And officers said they would like to apologise to anyone who was offended by his "use of language."

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "If the court give you bail conditions not to be in a certain area. Don't be in that area.

"If you are found in that area you will be facing a night in one of our en-suite rooms located at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters."

