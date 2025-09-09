Police nick dealer with wraps of suspected Class A drugs in Bedford
While out on patrols, officers spotted a known offender supplying drugs to someone on the St Peter’s Green benches.
As they followed him to Lime Street, CCTV told them he was last seen going into Foster Hill Road.
In a post on social media, the officer said: “We got to Foster Hill Road from the Broadway end, and started the search. From my local knowledge, I had an idea where he might have disappeared too.
“There is a path that leads to the rear of a couple of the businesses on Foster Hill Road/Tavistock Street that have been used to deal and use drugs over the years,and is tucked away from camera view… I turned down there and lo and behold, out he pops just about to leave.”
Following a strip search at the station, a quantity of wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found and he was nicked for the supply and possession with intent to supply.