Police need your help to find man who was acting suspiciously in Bedford

Conduit Road. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out after spotting suspicious activity in a Bedford street.

The force is looking for a male who was seen coming to and from an address in Conduit Road.

They have identified the man via CCTV but need help to find him.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "We paid a lot of attention this afternoon [December 3] to this area after a very busy male had been seen making at least seven trips in two hours, back and forth from an address to a discrete little meeting point to meet groups of people for very short periods of time."

To report information, please use the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101.