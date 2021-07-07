Police name man murdered in Carlton near Bedford

The family of a man whose body was found in Carlton have described him as "cheerful and affectionate".

Kamil Leszczynski, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, was discovered on Thursday (July 1) at approximately 4.30pm close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are treating the 33-year-old's death as murder.

Kamil Leszczynski

Today, Mr Leszczynski’s family said: “Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

“He was a cheerful and affectionate man. He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her.

“He will be missed by all of his family and friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish his movements leading up to July 1, and we are extremely keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, or saw in him in the days before.

“No matter how short your sighting or conversation was, I would encourage you to please get in touch.”

If you have any information, call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Helianthus.