Police nab thief who targeted Bedford commuter at train station
Victim was left shaken and upset
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:24am
Police nabbed a thief yesterday (Monday) after they targeted a commuter.
The incident occurred on a train coming into Bedford train station with the offender still on board.
Unlucky for him, the victim – who was left shaken and upset – was able to identify the thief on one of the platforms and officers arrested him.