Police nab thief who targeted Bedford commuter at train station

Victim was left shaken and upset

By Clare Turner
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:24am

Police nabbed a thief yesterday (Monday) after they targeted a commuter.

The incident occurred on a train coming into Bedford train station with the offender still on board.

Unlucky for him, the victim – who was left shaken and upset – was able to identify the thief on one of the platforms and officers arrested him.

The arrest at Bedford station (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)