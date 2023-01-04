Police nab man wanted for recall to prison in Bedford town centre
He had previously given a false name
Police nabbed a wanted man this afternoon (Wednesday) in the town centre.
He was first spotted last night but made off from police, hopping over a wall near the bus station car park.
Advertisement
When officers caught up with the man and searched him, he was clean and they let him go after the name he gave came up with no trace on the police national computer.
However, something didn’t quite sit right with officers, and after some detective work, they discovered not only had the man given false details – but he was also wanted for recall to prison.
Fast forward to this afternoon while out on foot patrol in Silver Street – he was spotted, detained and arrested.