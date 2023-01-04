Police nabbed a wanted man this afternoon (Wednesday) in the town centre.

He was first spotted last night but made off from police, hopping over a wall near the bus station car park.

When officers caught up with the man and searched him, he was clean and they let him go after the name he gave came up with no trace on the police national computer.

Silver Street, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

However, something didn’t quite sit right with officers, and after some detective work, they discovered not only had the man given false details – but he was also wanted for recall to prison.