Police nab 15-year-old with this concealed knife in Bedford town centre

He was caught after chatting to two known drug users

Police arrested a 15-year-old in the town centre for carrying THIS concealed knife.

Officers had been watching him yesterday afternoon (Sunday) as he talked to two much older men who are known drug users.

But when police approached the trio in Allhallows – fearing a drug deal was about to go down – the teenager said he was there to buy a bicycle which one of the men had.

The incident happened yesterday (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

As the group dispersed, officers kept tabs on the teen and when they caught up with them, he confessed he had a knife concealed in his waistband.

