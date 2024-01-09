Police make FIVE Bedford arrests in connection with burglary and shop theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community officers have arrested five people in Bedford in a operation tackling burglary and theft from business premises.

Three men were also arrested in Bedford yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of theft from shop offences, with the town’s community team running dedicated patrols tackling the crime in the town centre.

The team also made two further arrests as part of the same operation today (Tuesday).

Detective Superintendent Trevor Davidson, head of crime at Bedfordshire Police, said: “Theft and burglary can ruin people’s lives and businesses. We will continue to show our communities that we will not tolerate this activity.

“The swift and successful recovery of this expensive equipment shows what is possible when we have all the right information and able to act on it. We are constantly collaborating with our partners to catch and convict the burglars who blight our communities.