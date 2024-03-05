Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five people in Bedford have been nicked as part of a national fraud op.

A total of 20 people were arrested across the county as part of Operation Henhouse 3 – joint action between Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit (SFIU) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 30s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with fraudulent activity involving a company in Bedford

Five people have been arrested in Bedford

A man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation into a fraudulent online shopping account

A woman in her 20s from Bedford, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, both from London, were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation where vulnerable adults from across the country have been tricked into providing bank cards which have been used for the fraudulent purchase of high value goods

A man in his 30s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man in his 30s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of a fraud offence

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith, from SFIU, said: “Operation Henhouse has proved to be very successful for us as it has given us the opportunity to really focus on doing all we can to progress several investigations and arrest and question suspects relating to these cases.

“Sadly, we have seen a huge rise in fraud cases over recent years as scams are now becoming more sophisticated and more innocent people are being caught up in them. Often, many victims are embarrassed by what has happened to them and don’t want to report it to the police or even tell their own loved ones.

“However, fraud can happen to anyone and so we would urge you to stay vigilant and take a moment to stop and consider whether something is a scam if you are asked to share your personal details, or part with money or anything valuable.