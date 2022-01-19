Police make CCTV appeal following assault in Bedford town centre
The incident happened on New Year's Eve
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 5:10 pm
Do you recognise these people?
Police have released CCTV images in relation to an assault on New Year’s Eve in Bedford.
The incident happened between 9.45-9.50pm on St Mary’s High Street.
Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as they may have vital information that can help the investigation.
If you can help, contact police on 101 and quote reference number 40/152/22 or report it online