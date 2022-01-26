Police make CCTV appeal following assault in Bedford
The incident happened on December 30
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:56 pm
Do you recognise this man?
Police have released a CCTV image in relation to an assault in Bedford on December 30.
Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have vital information that can help the investigation.
They have released no further details.
If you can help, contact police on 101 and quote reference number reference 40/70141/21 or report it online