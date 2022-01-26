Police make CCTV appeal following assault in Bedford

The incident happened on December 30

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:56 pm

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released a CCTV image in relation to an assault in Bedford on December 30.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have vital information that can help the investigation.

Do you recognise this man?

They have released no further details.

If you can help, contact police on 101 and quote reference number reference 40/70141/21 or report it online