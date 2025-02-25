Police make appeal following "suspicious incident" at river footpath near Bedford Hospital

The suspicious incident happened along the footpath of the river near to Palgrave Road and on the Britannia Footbridge in Bedford

Officers are hoping for your help following an incident in Bedford near to Palgrave Road.

Unfortunately, they won’t give anymore details than that – and in a post on social media, said: “The Bedford Community Team has been made aware of a suspicious incident reported earlier this month along the footpath of the river near to Palgrave Road and on the Britannia Footbridge in Bedford.

“While we are not able to divulge much more information at this time, if you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner in this area, particularly between 7am and 11am, please ensure you report this to police.”

You can report it online or call officers on 101.