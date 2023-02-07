Police log record number of sexual offences in Bedford

Police logged a record high number of sexual offences in Bedford in the year to September, new figures show.

Charity Victim Support said the rise in sexual offences comes as victims' faith in the criminal justice system is failing and urged the police and Crown Prosecution Service to "do better and start delivering justice".

And Bedfordshire Police vow they are doing more to build confidence and encourage anyone affected to come forward.

Office for National Statistics figures show Bedfordshire Police recorded 467 sexual offences in Bedford in the year to September – up from 441 during the previous 12 months and the highest since equivalent records began in the year to September 2007.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of Victim Support, said: "This huge rise in recorded sexual offences comes as the percentage of cases seeing justice has plummeted to an abysmal new low.

"Charges for rape and sexual offences have been falling sharply for the past six years – the system is in crisis. We are on a path to destroying victims’ faith in the criminal justice system altogether.

The ONS urged "caution" when interpreting the data on sexual offences, which could be affected by a “number of factors” including improvements in how police record crime

"Police and the CPS have a duty to survivors who have experienced life-changing trauma – they must do better and start delivering justice."

The ONS urged "caution" when interpreting the data on sexual offences, which could be affected by a “number of factors” including improvements in how police record crime as well as victims being more willing to come forward and report incidents in light of high-profile cases and campaigns.

Meghan Elkin, from the ONS, said police-recorded crime figures are a "better indicator of police activity", rather than a reliable insight into crime trends.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dee Perkins from Bedfordshire Police said: “There is absolutely no place for sexual offences in our society and that’s why we’re working hard to tackle such offences.

“We are also doing more to build confidence and encourage anyone who has been affected by these types of offences to come forward. We offer victims specialist support throughout and leave no stone unturned in our bid for justice.

“Over the last 12 months since the launch of our male violence against women and girls (MVAWG) strategy we have run a number of initiatives to target offenders and make women and girls across Bedfordshire feel safe.

“This includes operations like Project Firefly, which has a significant focus on improving safety in places like pubs and clubs.

“We also support weeks like It’s Not Okay Week, which launched yesterday (Monday), as we join in with national conversations to raise awareness.