Someone's got a sweet tooth (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police really raised the (chocolate) bar when they nabbed two shoplifters in Bedford Park on Saturday.

No it’s not flake news, the officers really did come across the notorious pair during a weapons sweep – only to discover they had a large sack filled with chocolate.

When asked where they discovered the stash, the duo said “in the cemetery” – I can’t believe the feds hadn’t put a bounty on their heads at this point.

The police decided to take the numerous bars off the pair’s hands, because, let’s face it, prison would be no picnic. But they didn’t miss the chance to post their success on social media … complete with their own puns.

Officers said: “Oh DAIRY me lads, I’ve heard some WISPAS going round that you are involved in numerous thefts of chocolate. That is a FLAKEgrant disregard of the law. Don’t you keep LION to us or continue to CADbury your heads in the sand about your involvement. Maybe you need to have a break or else you will end up behind BARS…and you know our prisons are already CHOC full of criminals.”