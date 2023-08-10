Police investigation of industrial unit in Bedford leads to cannabis factory arrests

“This operation was the first of its kind for us in Bedfordshire”

A cannabis factory was discovered at a Meadway home after a police investigation into an industrial unit supplying gangs with equipment in Bedford.

The remnants of a cannabis factory at Ylli Bezati’s home was discovered following police surveillance of the industrial unit. It was based on suspicions that gangs were purchasing things like hydroponics equipment and fertilisers for cannabis factories from this industrial base.

Erjon Bezati, believed to be a relative of Ylli, was employed at the business in question under an alias.

Ylli Bezati

The 34-year-old used false identity documents under this alias to obtain the right to work and opened a bank account.

When 47-year-old Ylli was arrested at his home in Meadway, police discovered the remnants of a cannabis factory in the loft, more than £8,000 in cash as well as equipment purchased from the industrial unit.

A number of other people were also convicted as a result of the investigation led by Bedfordshire Police’s serious and organised crime team, with the final sentences taking place last week.

Ylli Bezati previously pleaded guilty to cannabis production and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

Contraband seized by police in Bedfordshire

The seized amount of £8,450 cash was given to local charities.

Erjon Bezati, of Stancliffe Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to fraud and offences linked to false identity documents and was sentenced to seven months behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Tracey Joyce said: “This operation was the first of its kind for us in Bedfordshire.

Discovered during an extended police operation

“Criminal gangs are often sophisticated enterprises that need things like property, transport and equipment to keep making their money from illegal activity.

“We are determined to disrupt these criminal networks and professional enablers of organised crime.

“I hope this sends a stark message to those doing the bidding for organised crime groups - being the middleman does not make your hands clean.

“You are responsible for the violence and exploitation which stems from cannabis production, and we will come after you.”

Both Hari Pal, 63, of Avon Drive, Bedford, and Sunil Mal, 35, of Pentland Rise, Bedford, were arrested and charged as part of the same investigation.

Pal was later acquitted of all charges, while Mal pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and was given an 18-month conditional discharge. No evidence was offered on any further counts.