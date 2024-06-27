Police investigating spate of thefts and burglaries near Bedford appeal for victims to come forward

File image of Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police investigating a string of offences believed to be committed by the same men are calling on more victims to step forward.

Bedfordshire Police believe a spate of thefts and burglaries in the Souldrop and Sharnbrook areas all involve the same men spotted in a silver or grey Citroen C3.

But they think they could have carried out even more crimes further afield and want people to get in touch.

Police explained: “We are pursuing lines of enquiry, but we believe there maybe more victims than reports we have received. PLEASE do report any incidents to us, no matter how small or trivial you may think they are. We need all information to put the pieces together and build a crime picture that reflects the offences happening in your area.

“If you have seen a car matching this description, and/or males (often 3 males) acting suspiciously, parked up, or have seen them previously, or if you have any further information, to help us such as doorbell footage/CCTV that can help us identify the vehicle's occupants, then PLEASE contact us to report FAO: Community North Rural Policing Team.”

You can submit information online or by calling 101.