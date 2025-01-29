Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Bedford woman

Missing Jenny. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Jenny from Bedford.

The 41-year-old was last seen around the George Street area on Saturday (January 25) at around 5.30pm.

Police would like to speak to witnesses who may be able to provide a clothing description or information about her movements.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jenny and would urge anyone who may recognise her, or has information about her whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"If Jenny is reading this message, we would encourage her to let us know that she is safe and well.

"Contact us using our online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting the reference 105 of January 26."