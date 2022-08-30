Police in warning to parents as men follow boy in Bromham

Police are warning parents and children to be vigilant after a boy was followed by two men.

Last Wednesday (August 24) at about 4.30pm, a boy was walking along Grange Lane, Bromham, when he became aware he was been followed.

According to reports on social media, he ran away into a nearby shop and alerted both his mum and the police.

Grange Lane, Bromham

A police spokesman said: “The boy was not approached; however, he did the right thing by reporting his concerns and suspicions to an appropriate adult and reported to the police.

“If you are worried, or have any concerns, you can call police on 101 or report it online