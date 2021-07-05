Police in murder probe after man found dead in Carlton near Bedford

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in north Bedfordshire on Thursday (July 1).

Emergency services were called at approximately 4.30pm following the discovery of a body close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are treating his death as murder.

Police are urging drivers to share their dash-cam footage

His next of kin have been informed, however formal identification has yet to take place.

Officers remain in the area whilst further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I understand the local community may be concerned, but I’d like to reassure you that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances leading up to this death.

“We know that people may go walking in these fields and we would urge anyone who has been in this area over the past week or so to come forward.

“We are also asking people who may have been driving along Carlton Road into Turvey Road, or used a layby or garage in the surrounding area, on Wednesday or Thursday (June 30 or July 1) to share their dash-cam footage with us, as it could contain something helpful for our investigation.

“I would also ask anyone with information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

If you have any information, call 101, quoting Operation Helianthus.