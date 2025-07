Police have been cracking down on e-scooters and e-bikes

Police have hit the streets of Bedford today (Tuesday) in a crackdown on illegal e-scooters and e-bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video posted on social media, one rider was reported for driving without insurance or a licence.

Riding an e-scooter on public roads, pavements, or cycle lanes is illegal.

What causes the confusion is that e-scooters are permitted for use in designated areas through government-approved rental trials.