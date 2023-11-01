Police in clampdown on boy racers in Bedford's St Paul's Square following complaints

Officers have been out on patrol

Police are clamping down on boy racers who they say are “spoiling it” for the majority of riders who meet in St Paul’s Square.

The patrols follow complaints and recordings from residents.

In a post on social media, the police said: “There has been numerous reports of motorbikes racing around the square becoming a serious risk not only to the riders but members of the public and other road users.