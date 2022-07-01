Police in CCTV appeal following assault on woman in Bedford's Tavistock Street

Bedfordshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Bedford.

At around 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday), a woman was approached in Tavistock Street by two men.

She woman was assaulted and had her phone stolen.

Officers would like to speak to these men as they believe they may have information that will assist their investigation

PC Tom Sharp, investigating, said: “This is a particularly nasty and concerning attack on a woman which took place on Tavistock Street and left the victim shaken by this ordeal.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the assault take place, or anyone who recognises the two men below as we believe that they have information that will help with our investigation.”