Reece Camilleri (Image: West Midlands Police)

Police have shared an appeal as they hunt for a wanted man who has connections to Bedfordshire.

Reece Camilleri, who has distinctive face and neck tattoos, is wanted by West Midlands Police. He has links to Coventry and Bedfordshire and is wanted on suspicion of assault.

Police said the 23-year-old has been on the run since March. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999.