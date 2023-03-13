Police hunt this man wanted in connection with Bedford burglary

Police are hunting for this man wanted in connection with a burglary in Bedford.
And anyone who spots him is warned not to approach him but report their location to officers.
Elam Ibrahimad, 25, of Hollybush Lane, Welwyn Garden City, is wanted in connection to a residential burglary in Bedford.
Detective Constable Andy Boston from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Maze burglary squad said: “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to track down burglars."
You can contact police online or by calling 101. Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org