Police hunt man with links to Bedford after sex offence

Henry Onungwa. Picture: Northants Police

Police have shared a picture of a wanted man who they believe has links to Bedford.

Northamptonshire Police are looking for 45-year-old Henry Onungwa, who is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence.

His last known address was in Northampton, but he also has links to Bedford, Peterborough, Warwickshire and Enfield.

The force said: “Anyone who knows where Onungwa is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000793387 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”