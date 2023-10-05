Police want your help to find them

Carl Lucas. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this picture of a wanted man they are hunting for.

Carl Lucas, 36, from Bedford, is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Bedford.

Detective Constable Andy Boston from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public to help us.

“It is also important to be aware that anyone harbouring a wanted individual and deliberately obstructing our attempts to locate them may be committing a criminal offence.”

Members of the public are warned not to approach him if they spot him.

Lee Hobbs, 37, of no fixed abode, was also wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Bedford. Officers arrested him earlier today (Thursday).

