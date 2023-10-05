Police hunt for wanted man after spate of Bedford burglaries
Police have released this picture of a wanted man they are hunting for.
Carl Lucas, 36, from Bedford, is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Bedford.
Detective Constable Andy Boston from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public to help us.
“It is also important to be aware that anyone harbouring a wanted individual and deliberately obstructing our attempts to locate them may be committing a criminal offence.”
Members of the public are warned not to approach him if they spot him.
Lee Hobbs, 37, of no fixed abode, was also wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Bedford. Officers arrested him earlier today (Thursday).
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting references 40/AD/15756/23 and 40/AD/15820/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.