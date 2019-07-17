Police hunt for sex attacker after incident in Wyboston

Police have issued an e-fit image of a man in a renewed appeal for information to a sexual assault in Wyboston in June.

At around 8.30am on Friday June 28, a woman was walking along a footpath between The Lane and Chawston Lane when she was approached by a man who then assaulted her.

E-fit

The man is described as dark skinned with dark hair and facial stubble, and of an unkempt, dishevelled appearance. He had earrings in both ears, and was wearing a large, diamond-shaped gold ring.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, investigating, said: “We have released this e-fit of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation, and hope new information will lead to the identification of this suspect.

“We continue to follow up on lines of enquiry and are taking this incident very seriously, whilst supporting the victim, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this man to get in touch."

If you know this man, or have information about this incident, please call 101, or report it online or quoting Op Odenwald.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.