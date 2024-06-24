Police hunt for man who dumped Class A drugs, cannabis and knife in Bedford
Community officers were on patrol in Kershope Close today (June 24) when they spotted a man who was carrying a rucksack, and suspected to be involved in drug supply.
But he fled after spotting the police.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The male was again located, but without the rucksack and again made off from police.
"Although the male wasn't located, the rucksack was, and contained a quantity of Class A drugs suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine, a quantity of Cannabis - but more worryingly, a knife. Enquiries are on-going to identify the male."
If you have any information about drugs supply or any other issues in your area, then please call 101 or report information online. Dial 999 in an emergency, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers.