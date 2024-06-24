Police hunt for man who dumped Class A drugs, cannabis and knife in Bedford

Items found in the rucksack. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police are hunting for a man who is wanted for carrying Class A drugs, cannabis and a knife.

Community officers were on patrol in Kershope Close today (June 24) when they spotted a man who was carrying a rucksack, and suspected to be involved in drug supply.

But he fled after spotting the police.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "The male was again located, but without the rucksack and again made off from police.

"Although the male wasn't located, the rucksack was, and contained a quantity of Class A drugs suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine, a quantity of Cannabis - but more worryingly, a knife. Enquiries are on-going to identify the male."