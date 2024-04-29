Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police are looking for a flasher who exposed himself to two people in Kempston.

On Wednesday, the victims had been walking near to the river behind Hillgrounds between 6.20pm and 6.50pm when a man flashed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as white in his early 20s, and was wearing a black tracksuit.

The police said: “We received a report just before 8.30pm on Wednesday (April 24) of an incident of public indecency near to the river behind Hillgrounds, Kempston earlier in the evening.

“Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 425 of 24 April.”

The force said that it is committed to “tackling perpetrators of violence or abuse against women and girls”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad