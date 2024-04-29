Police hunt for Kempston ‘flasher’ who exposed himself to two people near river
Police are looking for a flasher who exposed himself to two people in Kempston.
On Wednesday, the victims had been walking near to the river behind Hillgrounds between 6.20pm and 6.50pm when a man flashed them.
The suspect is described as white in his early 20s, and was wearing a black tracksuit.
The police said: “We received a report just before 8.30pm on Wednesday (April 24) of an incident of public indecency near to the river behind Hillgrounds, Kempston earlier in the evening.
“Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 425 of 24 April.”
The force said that it is committed to “tackling perpetrators of violence or abuse against women and girls”.
Bedfordshire Police added: “Women deserve to be, and feel, safe when out in public areas, and we know that people may feel some behaviour which makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable is not worth reporting to police – but we want to know about it.”