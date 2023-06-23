Police hunt for Bedford man wanted for drugs and firearms offences

People have been warned to not approach him

Police have issued this image of a wanted man from Bedford they are hunting.

Adam Hyski-Lesniak, from Bedford, is wanted by police for drugs and firearms offences. He is 40 years old, 5ft10ins and has a tribal tattoo on his left wrist.

Bedfordshire Police believe he is in the Bedford area.

Detective Constable Craig Storey, investigating, said: “We are looking to speak with Adam in relation to a drugs and firearm investigation, and I would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch. If you see him, please do not approach us and call us as soon as you can.

He also reminded people that is an offence to harbour or assist an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to visit beds.police.uk/ro/report or call police on 101, quoting 40/59863/21.