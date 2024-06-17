Police hunt down and arrest two wanted men in Bedford town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
One man was arrested on Greenhill Street, and the other, described as an "imported offender" who was wanted on recall to prison was arrested on Lime Street.
The first man was spotted as police were patolling the multi-storey car park near to the bus station and arrested.
Describing the Lime Street arrest, a PCSO from Bedford Community Policing Team explained: "I had encountered him two days ago sat on a bench near to the old post office in town. His recall was now ‘live’ on PNC.
"We went hunting for him as from what we have been told, he is likely to become an issue in the town with his offending, if his history is anything to go by.
"We made our way to Lime Street police station to drop the car off and start our foot patrols…and there he was, sat in the same spot as I had seen him on Wednesday. Same bench. Same clothes.
"Due to his warning markers in relation to violence we were being monitored by CCTV, and had several of our community policing colleagues coming to us. Combined with some strategic radio communication to our control room to ensure this male wasn’t aware he was being arrested we were able to avoid any potential volatile situations and the name was safely arrested for recall the prison and is on his way to custody."