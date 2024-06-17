Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers nicked two wanted men in Bedford town centre on Friday (June 14).

One man was arrested on Greenhill Street, and the other, described as an "imported offender" who was wanted on recall to prison was arrested on Lime Street.

The first man was spotted as police were patolling the multi-storey car park near to the bus station and arrested.

Describing the Lime Street arrest, a PCSO from Bedford Community Policing Team explained: "I had encountered him two days ago sat on a bench near to the old post office in town. His recall was now ‘live’ on PNC.

Left: The arrest on Lime Street. Right: The arrest on Greenhill Street. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

"We went hunting for him as from what we have been told, he is likely to become an issue in the town with his offending, if his history is anything to go by.

"We made our way to Lime Street police station to drop the car off and start our foot patrols…and there he was, sat in the same spot as I had seen him on Wednesday. Same bench. Same clothes.